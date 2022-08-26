Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP)

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) is -56.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $102.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HCP stock was last observed hovering at around $39.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $39.25, the stock is 0.88% and 12.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -21.37% off its SMA200. HCP registered a loss of -26.64% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 10.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.77%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $7.55B and $354.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -99.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.86% and -61.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.20% this year

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.95M, and float is at 39.33M with Short Float at 17.77%.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by St. Ledger Susan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that St. Ledger Susan sold 5,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $31.03 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11498.0 shares.

HashiCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Sweeney Brandon (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 26,917 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $28.89 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31268.0 shares of the HCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Holmes Marc (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 3,748 shares at an average price of $28.91 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,372 shares of HashiCorp Inc. (HCP).