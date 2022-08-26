Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL)

Hill International Inc. (NYSE: HIL) is 43.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 36.75% and 52.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 56.72% off its SMA200. HIL registered 16.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 48.94%.

The stock witnessed a 63.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.22%, and is -0.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.57% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) has around 2578 employees, a market worth around $160.41M and $396.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.09% and -0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hill International Inc. (HIL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hill International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.79M, and float is at 50.22M with Short Float at 0.41%.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Hill International Inc. (HIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EVANS PAUL J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EVANS PAUL J. bought 9,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $22159.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Hill International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that EVANS PAUL J. (Director) bought a total of 10,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $2.04 per share for $21858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the HIL stock.

Hill International Inc. (HIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -49.65% down over the past 12 months and Fluor Corporation (FLR) that is 68.85% higher over the same period. AECOM (ACM) is 17.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.