Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) is -92.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $98.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYLT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is -17.35% and -33.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -87.10% off its SMA200. LYLT registered a loss of -90.91% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -25.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.16%, and is -6.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $55.18M and $734.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.24. Profit margin for the company is -64.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.37% and -97.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 19.80M with Short Float at 8.68%.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rayner Barbara L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $11615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6795.0 shares.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Rayner Barbara L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $11.38 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5795.0 shares of the LYLT stock.