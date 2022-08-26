InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) stock Plunged by -10.65% yesterday

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) is -80.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -34.78% and -41.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -10.65% at the moment leaves the stock -73.10% off its SMA200. INM registered -88.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.05.

The stock witnessed a -32.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.09%, and is -36.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 10.44% over the month.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $3.54M and $0.57M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.04% and -90.34% from its 52-week high.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Analyst Forecasts

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Top Institutional Holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS ERIC A, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that ADAMS ERIC A bought 14,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $0.89 per share for a total of $12659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59003.0 shares.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that ADAMS ERIC A (President & CEO) bought a total of 8,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $0.85 per share for $7276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44843.0 shares of the INM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, COLWILL BRUCE (CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $5438.0. The insider now directly holds 11,515 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM).