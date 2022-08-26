New Big Money Means Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is -15.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $22.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.16% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -49.47% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.42, the stock is -3.23% and 14.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -4.70% off its SMA200. BLNK registered -29.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.32%.

The stock witnessed a 24.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.98%, and is -9.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $35.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.85% and -54.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.60%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.40% this year

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.51M, and float is at 41.29M with Short Float at 26.69%.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVINE JACK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVINE JACK bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $18.18 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Engel Donald (Former Director) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $45.02 per share for $3.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Engel Donald (Former Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $41.50 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is 7.01% higher over the past 12 months.