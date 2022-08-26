New Big Money Means Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is -14.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.78 and a high of $31.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.13% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.52% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.58, the stock is 0.49% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. ELY registered -18.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.43%.

The stock witnessed a 6.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.63%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has around 24800 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $3.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.57 and Fwd P/E is 24.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.62% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callaway Golf Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 235.10% this year

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.70M, and float is at 152.58M with Short Float at 7.78%.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Callaway Golf Company (ELY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON ERIK J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ANDERSON ERIK J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $24.89 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Callaway Golf Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that ANDERSON ERIK J (Director) sold a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $23.04 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the ELY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Fine Rebecca (EVP, Chief People Officer) acquired 1,175 shares at an average price of $21.62 for $25404.0. The insider now directly holds 6,960 shares of Callaway Golf Company (ELY).

Callaway Golf Company (ELY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -49.00% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -33.34% lower over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -80.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.