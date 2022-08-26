New Big Money Means Pentair plc (PNR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is -33.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.60 and a high of $80.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.64% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -19.0% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.79, the stock is -0.99% and 2.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -15.16% off its SMA200. PNR registered -38.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.16%.

The stock witnessed a -1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.29%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 11250 employees, a market worth around $8.19B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.32 and Fwd P/E is 12.65. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.90% and -39.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 163.82M with Short Float at 4.04%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rolchigo Philip M., the company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rolchigo Philip M. sold 2,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $47.90 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21339.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 6,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $74.80 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23746.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -22.64% down over the past 12 months and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) that is -2.46% lower over the same period. Xylem Inc. (XYL) is -27.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.