New Big Money Means VMware Inc. (VMW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is 5.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.53 and a high of $137.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMW stock was last observed hovering at around $118.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75%.

Currently trading at $121.70, the stock is 2.41% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.75% off its SMA200. VMW registered -6.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.03%.

The stock witnessed a 5.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.96%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

VMware Inc. (VMW) has around 37500 employees, a market worth around $51.79B and $12.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.96% and -11.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

VMware Inc. (VMW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year

VMware Inc. (VMW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 420.59M, and float is at 225.54M with Short Float at 1.38%.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at VMware Inc. (VMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brulard Jean Pierre, the company’s EVP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Brulard Jean Pierre sold 12,532 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $130.67 per share for a total of $1.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83060.0 shares.

VMware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Rowe Zane (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) sold a total of 9,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $129.05 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the VMW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Olli Amy Fliegelman (EVP, GC & Secretary) disposed off 2,351 shares at an average price of $128.93 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 72,801 shares of VMware Inc. (VMW).

VMware Inc. (VMW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -13.24% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -17.90% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 17.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.