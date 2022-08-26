Olo Inc. (OLO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is -61.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is -24.18% and -24.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -47.02% off its SMA200. OLO registered -82.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.13%.

The stock witnessed a -25.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.31%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

Olo Inc. (OLO) has around 639 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $165.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 113.00. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.47% and -83.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Olo Inc. (OLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olo Inc. (OLO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.70% this year

Olo Inc. (OLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.43M, and float is at 52.25M with Short Float at 24.01%.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Olo Inc. (OLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meyer Daniel Harris, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meyer Daniel Harris bought 32,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $7.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Olo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Hahnfeld Marty D. (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 19,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $10.08 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the OLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Hahnfeld Marty D. (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 21,836 shares at an average price of $10.53 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 603,292 shares of Olo Inc. (OLO).

Olo Inc. (OLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) that is trading -28.71% down over the past 12 months and DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -65.50% lower over the same period.