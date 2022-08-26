Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is -6.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.73 and a high of $124.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $99.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.88%.

Currently trading at $101.38, the stock is 0.76% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -5.30% off its SMA200. PRU registered -5.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.95%.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has around 40916 employees, a market worth around $38.45B and $64.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.77 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.98% and -18.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Analyst Forecasts

Prudential Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.10% this year

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 374.40M, and float is at 371.60M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN ANDREW F, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 2,231 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $106.28 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13618.0 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Silitch Nicholas C (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $109.74 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11370.0 shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, SULLIVAN ANDREW F (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,951 shares at an average price of $113.35 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 13,415 shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU).

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -9.50% down over the past 12 months and Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) that is 21.64% higher over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -29.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.