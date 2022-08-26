Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is -71.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $7.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -17.01% and -28.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -61.35% off its SMA200. QUOT registered -70.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.52%.

The stock witnessed a -23.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.35%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $209.73M and $430.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.50. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.06% and -73.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.37M, and float is at 87.30M with Short Float at 6.71%.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GESSOW ANDREW J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GESSOW ANDREW J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $58732.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that GESSOW ANDREW J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $4.08 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the QUOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, MCDONALD ROBERT A (Director) acquired 20,336 shares at an average price of $7.38 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 95,847 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading -21.48% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -17.90% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -54.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.