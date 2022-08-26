Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is -13.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $38.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $26.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.64% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -103.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.49, the stock is 31.44% and 35.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 10.43% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -11.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.07%.

The stock witnessed a 22.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.84%, and is 34.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.44% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 305 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.41% and -30.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.64M, and float is at 106.14M with Short Float at 17.35%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bergstrom Donald A, the company’s President, R&D. SEC filings show that Bergstrom Donald A sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89659.0 shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Bergstrom Donald A (President, R&D) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $20.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89659.0 shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, Porter Andy (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 452 shares at an average price of $21.27 for $9614.0. The insider now directly holds 45,871 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 0.82% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 15.72% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -72.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.