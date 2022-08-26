Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is -35.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $46.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCVL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.49% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.38% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.06% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.09, the stock is 3.44% and 7.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 11.02% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. SCVL registered -33.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.79%.

The stock witnessed a 16.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.86%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $697.00M and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17 and Fwd P/E is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.26% and -45.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoe Carnival Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 865.20% this year

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 16.91M with Short Float at 12.91%.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tomm Charles B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tomm Charles B. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $27.30 per share for a total of $54600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Shoe Carnival Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Tomm Charles B. (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $26.90 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23324.0 shares of the SCVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Guthrie Andrea R. (Director) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $31.40 for $40820.0. The insider now directly holds 24,746 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL).

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genesco Inc. (GCO) that is trading 0.55% up over the past 12 months and Foot Locker Inc. (FL) that is -34.84% lower over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 8.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.