SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) is 16.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is 51.89% and 65.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.14 million and changing 11.87% at the moment leaves the stock 29.35% off its SMA200. SSY registered -28.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 46.72%.

The stock witnessed a 82.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.48%, and is 49.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.26% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) has around 1376 employees, a market worth around $12.48M and $41.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.97% and -38.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Analyst Forecasts

SunLink Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.95M, and float is at 4.93M with Short Float at 0.45%.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THORNTON ROBERT M JR, the company’s CEO, Chairman and President. SEC filings show that THORNTON ROBERT M JR bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $25750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -73.83% down over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -15.28% lower over the same period. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -14.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.