The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is -25.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $225.39 and a high of $374.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $265.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.89% off its average median price target of $314.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.02% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -21.1% lower than the price target low of $229.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $277.32, the stock is 2.07% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.48% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. EL registered -17.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.39%.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.48%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $102.12B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.46 and Fwd P/E is 31.98. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.04% and -25.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 318.10% this year

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.20M, and float is at 229.98M with Short Float at 1.37%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haney Carl P., the company’s EVP Research Prod & Innovation. SEC filings show that Haney Carl P. sold 548 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $263.88 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3296.0 shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) sold a total of 671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $253.55 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3844.0 shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Haney Carl P. (EVP Research Prod & Innovation) disposed off 1,965 shares at an average price of $237.92 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 4,515 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.08% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 2.12% higher over the same period. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) is -13.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.