The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.40 and a high of $187.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $168.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $175.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.06% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -8.32% lower than the price target low of $156.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $168.98, the stock is 2.33% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 0.79% off its SMA200. TRV registered 3.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.49%.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.66%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 30800 employees, a market worth around $40.44B and $35.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.72 and Fwd P/E is 11.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.22% and -10.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.40M, and float is at 236.81M with Short Float at 1.87%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klein Michael Frederick, the company’s EVP & President, Personal Ins. SEC filings show that Klein Michael Frederick sold 11,478 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $173.41 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9107.0 shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that HEYMAN WILLIAM H (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $178.62 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, HEYMAN WILLIAM H (Vice Chairman) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $176.68 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 251,605 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 5.80% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 33.34% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 0.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.