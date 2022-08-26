Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Volatility At 9.40%, Should You Add A Position?

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) is -36.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 38.27% and 66.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -14.92% off its SMA200. VCSA registered -46.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.42%.

The stock witnessed a 107.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.76%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.40% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.57. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.53% and -51.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -733.30% this year

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.73M, and float is at 75.21M with Short Float at 7.37%.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Peterson Karl Mr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Karl Mr. bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.59 million shares.

Vacasa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Breon Eric (Director) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $3.75 per share for $6375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.05 million shares of the VCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Breon Eric (Director) disposed off 36,286 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 4,054,589 shares of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA).