Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) is -67.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $11.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIVK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is 57.00% and 47.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing 42.29% at the moment leaves the stock -40.66% off its SMA200. VIVK registered -72.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.07%.

The stock witnessed a 69.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.62%, and is 73.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.25% over the week and 17.69% over the month.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $35.86M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.76% and -78.72% from its 52-week high.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Analyst Forecasts

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.40M, and float is at 5.73M with Short Float at 0.38%.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nicosia Matthew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Nicosia Matthew bought 320 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $2.95 per share for a total of $944.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.19 million shares.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading -11.06% down over the past 12 months and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -60.69% lower over the same period.