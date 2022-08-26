Which institution holds the most shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) is -88.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is 3.72% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -79.75% off its SMA200. AGLE registered -92.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.78%.

The stock witnessed a 27.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.13%, and is 3.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.65% over the week and 13.37% over the month.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $17.76M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.59% and -93.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.00%).

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.21M, and float is at 59.95M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Souza Marcio, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $50472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90000.0 shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hanley Jr. Michael Conick (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 28,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.71 per share for $20022.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36200.0 shares of the AGLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Quinn Anthony G. (President & CEO) acquired 80,079 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 550,540 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE).

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -74.73% lower over the past 12 months.