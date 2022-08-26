Which institution holds the most shares in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is 122.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 46.18% and 77.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.06 million and changing 18.63% at the moment leaves the stock 143.03% off its SMA200. TCRT registered 44.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 142.00%.

The stock witnessed a 100.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 385.26%, and is 28.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.83% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $549.34M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 497.09% and -0.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.20%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.00M, and float is at 193.28M with Short Float at 15.02%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) that is -93.28% lower over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 5.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.