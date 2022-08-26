Which Institutions Own Shares In Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is 13.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.71 and a high of $87.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $77.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55%.

Currently trading at $78.97, the stock is 7.35% and 18.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.14% off its SMA200. DAR registered 5.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.03%.

The stock witnessed a 24.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.46%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $13.00B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.87 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.75% and -9.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Analyst Forecasts

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.40% this year

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.63M, and float is at 158.93M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bullock John, the company’s EVP – Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Bullock John sold 12,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $82.70 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that LONG JIM (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $80.82 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48489.0 shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Bullock John (EVP – Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 12,872 shares at an average price of $81.34 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 109,496 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 85.95% up over the past 12 months and Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is 20.45% higher over the same period. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is 3.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.