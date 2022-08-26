Which Institutions Own Shares In LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)?

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is -65.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.24 and a high of $68.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is -9.27% and -11.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -49.09% off its SMA200. LPSN registered -80.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.06%.

The stock witnessed a -9.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.70%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1540 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $504.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 91.85. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.32% and -81.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.29M, and float is at 69.92M with Short Float at 9.16%.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osumi Norman M., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Osumi Norman M. sold 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $23.86 per share for a total of $11334.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8235.0 shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Greenberg Monica L. (EVP, Policy & General Counsel) sold a total of 986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $25.97 per share for $25606.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34232.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Collins John DeNeen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,203 shares at an average price of $24.95 for $30011.0. The insider now directly holds 42,663 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -33.33% down over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -15.26% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -13.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.