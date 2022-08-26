Which Institutions Own Shares In The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is -14.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.05 and a high of $51.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.46, the stock is 6.10% and 14.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -5.92% off its SMA200. CAKE registered -25.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.35%.

The stock witnessed a 18.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.25%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 45800 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.12 and Fwd P/E is 11.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.45% and -34.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 116.10% this year

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.39M, and float is at 48.47M with Short Float at 16.45%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $34.51 per share for a total of $17255.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15101.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $40.69 per share for $16276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5716.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $42.05 for $21025.0. The insider now directly holds 14,601 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -13.58% down over the past 12 months and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is 35.57% higher over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -47.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.