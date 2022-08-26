Which Institutions Own Shares In VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is -56.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $3.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 79.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is -1.99% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -34.71% off its SMA200. VBIV registered -68.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.67%.

The stock witnessed a 9.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.98%, and is -7.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $276.03M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.69% and -73.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.50%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.26M, and float is at 204.57M with Short Float at 7.29%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beattie Nell, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Beattie Nell bought 8,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $20083.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68200.0 shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,707,463 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $3.31 per share for $8.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52.33 million shares of the VBIV stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -63.16% down over the past 12 months.