Who are the Institutional Holders in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is -79.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $29.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $5.53, the stock is 0.92% and -23.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -69.57% off its SMA200. BHC registered -80.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.12%.

The stock witnessed a -36.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.28%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 14.34% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.26 and Fwd P/E is 1.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.25% and -81.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.20M, and float is at 345.70M with Short Float at 4.72%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $17.05 per share for $596.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Spurr Robert (U.S. President-Pharma Business) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $35393.0. The insider now directly holds 90,506 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).