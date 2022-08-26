Who are the Institutional Holders in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG)?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is -11.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is 16.35% and 24.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing 19.76% at the moment leaves the stock 0.90% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -6.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.19%.

The stock witnessed a 20.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.76%, and is 16.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 1353 employees, a market worth around $308.69M and $521.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.82% and -44.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (104.90%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.30% this year

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.08M, and float is at 54.98M with Short Float at 5.17%.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $4.22 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.87 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 73,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $4.37 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.97 million shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $4.32 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 10,043,465 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -63.57% down over the past 12 months and Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) that is -18.14% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -6.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.