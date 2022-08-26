Who are the Institutional Holders in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) is 130.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $73.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBT stock was last observed hovering at around $67.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $68.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.18% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -12.58% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.55, the stock is 17.79% and 60.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 105.15% off its SMA200. GBT registered 135.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.68%.

The stock witnessed a 98.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 167.74%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.46% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) has around 457 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $234.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 212.01% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.30% this year

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.59M, and float is at 62.80M with Short Float at 9.24%.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Habibizad Nazila, the company’s. SEC filings show that Habibizad Nazila sold 4,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $67.19 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8918.0 shares.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Svoronos Dawn (Director) sold a total of 1,908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $27.24 per share for $51983.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5376.0 shares of the GBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Pizzo Philip A. (Director) disposed off 1,260 shares at an average price of $27.25 for $34337.0. The insider now directly holds 9,112 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT).

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -74.73% lower over the past 12 months.