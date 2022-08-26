Who are the Institutional Holders in Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)?

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -34.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.29 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.19% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -26.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.41, the stock is -3.62% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -29.81% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -55.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.65%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.53%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.92B and $2.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.52 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.88% and -61.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Analyst Forecasts

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.10% this year

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.40M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 10.15%.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Antokol Robert, the company’s. SEC filings show that Antokol Robert bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $21.62 per share for a total of $3.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.0 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is -2.15% lower over the past 12 months. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is -10.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.