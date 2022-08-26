Who are the Institutional Holders in PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) is -81.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $43.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLBY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.88, the stock is -17.12% and -23.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 9.17% at the moment leaves the stock -68.43% off its SMA200. PLBY registered -80.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.96%.

The stock witnessed a -18.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.47%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has around 781 employees, a market worth around $245.02M and $288.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.51. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.66% and -88.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.30% this year

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.60M, and float is at 43.37M with Short Float at 13.74%.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beuting Florus, the company’s CAO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Beuting Florus sold 606 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 12 at a price of $6.24 per share for a total of $3781.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59746.0 shares.

PLBY Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Beuting Florus (CAO & Treasurer) sold a total of 626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $7.65 per share for $4788.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60352.0 shares of the PLBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Beuting Florus (CAO & Treasurer) disposed off 1,089 shares at an average price of $8.96 for $9752.0. The insider now directly holds 60,978 shares of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY).