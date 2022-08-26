Who are the Institutional Holders in Uxin Limited (UXIN)?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is -55.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 12.70% and 12.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing 15.25% at the moment leaves the stock -31.73% off its SMA200. UXIN registered -79.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.72%.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.77%, and is 13.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.07% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has around 814 employees, a market worth around $317.92M and $241.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.32% and -80.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (142.40%).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Uxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.20% this year

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 396.04M, and float is at 248.49M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -12.30% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -37.18% lower over the same period. AutoNation Inc. (AN) is 14.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.