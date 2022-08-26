Who is the Top Investor In American Resources Corporation (AREC)?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is 61.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AREC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.91, the stock is 19.73% and 49.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 49.69% off its SMA200. AREC registered 30.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.36%.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.30%, and is 13.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $208.21M and $16.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.39. Distance from 52-week low is 142.50% and 1.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.40%).

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.50% this year

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.38M, and float is at 48.81M with Short Float at 5.89%.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at American Resources Corporation (AREC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor Kirk Patrick, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Taylor Kirk Patrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $1629.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.

American Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Sauve Thomas M. (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $1.50 per share for $7496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.43 million shares of the AREC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Jensen Mark C. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $7488.0. The insider now directly holds 5,174,896 shares of American Resources Corporation (AREC).