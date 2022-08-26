Who is the Top Investor In Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is -17.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $463.91 and a high of $677.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $530.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 19.29% off its average median price target of $675.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.47% off the consensus price target high of $780.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 8.31% higher than the price target low of $600.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $550.13, the stock is 1.26% and 6.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -3.59% off its SMA200. AVGO registered 13.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.15%.

The stock witnessed a 4.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.48%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $226.21B and $29.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.72. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.59% and -18.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.10% this year

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 408.00M, and float is at 394.32M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryant Diane M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bryant Diane M sold 476 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $629.55 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1560.0 shares.

Broadcom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Spears Kirsten M. (VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $636.23 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34546.0 shares of the AVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Spears Kirsten M. (VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $625.86 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 36,546 shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -19.36% down over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 1.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.