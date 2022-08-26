Who is the Top Investor In Edgio Inc. (EGIO)?

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) is 12.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 19.77% and 44.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 7.24% at the moment leaves the stock 9.15% off its SMA200. EGIO registered 45.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.52%.

The stock witnessed a 61.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.92%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has around 1317 employees, a market worth around $864.59M and $250.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 120.31. Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.44% and -30.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.40% this year

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.78M, and float is at 82.36M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Edgio Inc. (EGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading -42.91% down over the past 12 months and Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is -16.43% lower over the same period. Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) is -29.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.