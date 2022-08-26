Who is the Top Investor In Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) is -92.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $14.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVFM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -30.65% and -44.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -89.71% off its SMA200. EVFM registered -96.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.37%.

The stock witnessed a -48.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.58%, and is -9.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.07% over the week and 17.53% over the month.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $18.53M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.38% and -97.23% from its 52-week high.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 43.75M with Short Float at 19.85%.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PELLETIER SAUNDRA L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PELLETIER SAUNDRA L bought 141,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $49702.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that File Justin J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 40,594 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.37 per share for $15020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the EVFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Fitzpatrick Alexander A (General Counsel and Secretary) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $9725.0. The insider now directly holds 336,422 shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM).