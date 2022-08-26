Who is the Top Investor In FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST)?

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FST stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.18, the stock is -0.15% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -0.99% off its SMA200. FST registered -12.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.59%.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.19%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 0.68% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.31. Distance from 52-week low is 1.70% and -22.70% from its 52-week high.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -151.40% this year

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.00M, and float is at 18.03M with Short Float at 6.59%.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chatham Asset Management, LLC sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $20.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.0 million shares.