Who is the Top Investor In Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) is -66.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $108.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISPO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 32.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -18.31% and -24.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 9.06% at the moment leaves the stock -66.16% off its SMA200. ISPO registered -66.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.76%.

The stock witnessed a -30.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.88%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $429.91M and $165.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.83% and -96.88% from its 52-week high.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inspirato Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.10% this year

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.40M, and float is at 50.64M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Handler Brent L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $3.48 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Inspirato Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Handler Brent L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $3.92 per share for $62263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the ISPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, REVOLUTION MANAGEMENT CO LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 100,529 shares at an average price of $10.13 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 399,471 shares of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO).