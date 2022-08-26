Who is the Top Investor In Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) is -42.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $24.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is -10.12% and -15.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -30.14% off its SMA200. RPAY registered -53.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.85.

The stock witnessed a -20.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.91%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has around 552 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $258.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.96% and -57.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Repay Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.90M, and float is at 88.28M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIGHT PETER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIGHT PETER J bought 51,621 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $9.71 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that KIGHT PETER J (Director) bought a total of 56,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $9.78 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.44 million shares of the RPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Barnett Naomi (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $43200.0. The insider now directly holds 60,890 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY).