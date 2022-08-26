Who is the Top Investor In SunOpta Inc. (STKL)?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 52.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $11.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.59, the stock is 8.75% and 19.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 58.13% off its SMA200. STKL registered 12.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.46%.

The stock witnessed a 25.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.07%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $886.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.95% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.62M, and float is at 104.20M with Short Float at 5.26%.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnett Jill, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Barnett Jill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $10.45 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Duchscher Robert (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 26,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $10.82 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52094.0 shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Engaged Capital LLC () disposed off 427,680 shares at an average price of $10.71 for $4.58 million. The insider now directly holds 371,440 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading 20.45% up over the past 12 months and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) that is 3.68% higher over the same period.