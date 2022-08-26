Who is the Top Investor In Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)?

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is 1.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $330.80 and a high of $438.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $412.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.23% off its average median price target of $475.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.53% off the consensus price target high of $563.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $419.25, the stock is 6.65% and 6.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 7.60% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 7.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.37%.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.78%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $22.05B and $9.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.75 and Fwd P/E is 19.09. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (64.30%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 478.20% this year

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.25M, and float is at 51.10M with Short Float at 3.27%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR sold 476 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $391.84 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2393.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Settersten Scott M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 32,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $426.63 per share for $13.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14037.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Steelman Kecia (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 13,199 shares at an average price of $405.02 for $5.35 million. The insider now directly holds 16,627 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Target Corporation (TGT) that is trading -33.31% down over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is -19.20% lower over the same period.