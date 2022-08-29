Analysts suggest Cano Health Inc. (CANO) could spike 43.83% in a year

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is -24.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $15.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -68.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.74, the stock is 18.28% and 22.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock 3.74% off its SMA200. CANO registered -42.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.87%.

The stock witnessed a 6.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.10%, and is 39.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2150 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $2.33B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.90% and -56.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.20% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.05M, and float is at 157.76M with Short Float at 11.66%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gold Lewis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gold Lewis bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $6.81 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Cano Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Hernandez Marlow (CEO and President) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $8.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.89 million shares of the CANO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Hernandez Marlow (CEO and President) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $8.75 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 2,876,962 shares of Cano Health Inc. (CANO).