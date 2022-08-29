Analysts suggest Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) could spike 67.57% in a year

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is -65.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $83.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -26.11% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.35, the stock is -22.12% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.55 million and changing -11.88% at the moment leaves the stock -50.96% off its SMA200. MARA registered -68.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.80%.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.23%, and is -13.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $188.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.71. Distance from 52-week low is 118.27% and -86.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.70% this year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.44M, and float is at 107.87M with Short Float at 25.96%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENUCCIO KEVIN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $68600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) bought a total of 15,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99999.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $37.02 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 5,486,480 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).