Are we looking at the next big move in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is 57.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.10 and a high of $24.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 6.62% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 16.20% off its SMA200. CVE registered 136.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.23%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.47%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 5938 employees, a market worth around $38.80B and $47.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.12% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.00% this year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.97B, and float is at 1.44B with Short Float at 2.03%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 127.13% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 81.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.