Are we looking at the next big move in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is -89.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -17.34% and -47.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -7.37% at the moment leaves the stock -83.80% off its SMA200. HSDT registered -96.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.49%.

The stock witnessed a -38.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.64%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.10% over the week and 20.28% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $16.39M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.25% and -96.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-615.30%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.79M, and float is at 3.36M with Short Float at 12.84%.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDREEFF DANE,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that ANDREEFF DANE bought 74,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $47124.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that ANDREEFF DANE (President and CEO) bought a total of 25,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $0.65 per share for $16377.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99985.0 shares of the HSDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, MATHIESEN JEFFREY S (CFO and Treasurer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $5.31 for $15929.0. The insider now directly holds 3,937 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT).