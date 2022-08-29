Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) – The 71.95% Upside Potential Remains

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) is -19.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $8.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRUG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $9.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.95% off the consensus price target high of $9.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.95% higher than the price target low of $9.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is 102.53% and 145.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 105.6 million and changing -11.76% at the moment leaves the stock 24.98% off its SMA200. DRUG registered -52.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.83%.

The stock witnessed a 159.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 131.82%, and is 104.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 78.19% over the week and 47.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 240.00% and -71.51% from its 52-week high.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.86M, and float is at 6.54M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.