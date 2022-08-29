Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is 22.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.99 and a high of $32.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCJ stock was last observed hovering at around $27.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $34.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.37% off the consensus price target high of $37.22 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 9.81% higher than the price target low of $29.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.66, the stock is 6.44% and 13.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing -2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 10.51% off its SMA200. CCJ registered 55.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.88%.

The stock witnessed a 4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.02%, and is 18.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has around 2095 employees, a market worth around $10.86B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 218.52 and Fwd P/E is 27.20. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.92% and -17.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cameco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 400.00M, and float is at 397.95M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group Limited (BHP) that is trading 1.84% up over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is 12.04% higher over the same period.