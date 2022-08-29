Check out this: Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) is -85.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PALI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 88.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -39.12% and -52.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.36 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -81.39% off its SMA200. PALI registered -92.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.00%.

The stock witnessed a -52.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.62%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.87% over the week and 15.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.49. Distance from 52-week low is 21.85% and -94.25% from its 52-week high.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palisade Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Top Institutional Holders

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finley John David,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $1176.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Palisade Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Hallam Thomas (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $0.25 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57592.0 shares of the PALI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Finley John David (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 121,896 shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI).