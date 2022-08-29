Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -27.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.82 and a high of $64.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $47.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.4% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -4.3% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.89, the stock is -1.07% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.24 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -22.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.11%.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.00%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 79500 employees, a market worth around $195.74B and $51.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.27 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.42% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.15B, and float is at 4.14B with Short Float at 0.95%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Charles,the company’sChair and CEO. SEC filings show that Robbins Charles sold 12,716 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $47.14 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Martinez Maria (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,831 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $48.39 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, BHATT PRAT (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) disposed off 3,453 shares at an average price of $48.39 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 75,443 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -10.36% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -21.14% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 7.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.