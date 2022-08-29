Coty Inc. (COTY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is -24.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $11.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COTY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.94, the stock is 5.21% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -6.13% off its SMA200. COTY registered -15.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.03%.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.86%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Coty Inc. (COTY) has around 11430 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.70. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.58% and -28.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Coty Inc. (COTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coty Inc. (COTY) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 838.40M, and float is at 355.94M with Short Float at 5.45%.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Coty Inc. (COTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goudet Olivier,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Coty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Goudet Olivier (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $6.13 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the COTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Nabi Sue (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 10,304,786 shares of Coty Inc. (COTY).

Coty Inc. (COTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -22.17% down over the past 12 months and Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) that is 12.28% higher over the same period. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -0.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.