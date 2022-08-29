Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 47.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.96 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ET stock was last observed hovering at around $12.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.14, the stock is 5.22% and 13.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.24 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 18.44% off its SMA200. ET registered 31.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.00%.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.93%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) has around 12558 employees, a market worth around $38.16B and $81.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.31. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.51% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.10% this year.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 3.85%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Energy Transfer LP (ET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whitehurst Bradford D.,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Whitehurst Bradford D. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $11.50 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

Energy Transfer LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that WARREN KELCY L (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,591,092 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $10.94 per share for $17.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49.58 million shares of the ET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Brannon Richard D (Director) acquired 111,653 shares at an average price of $9.75 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET).

Energy Transfer LP (ET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 43.62% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 22.35% higher over the same period. The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is 45.05% up on the 1-year trading charts.