Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Track to Reach $125.00 in a Year

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is -14.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.00 and a high of $130.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIS stock was last observed hovering at around $96.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.82% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 3.03% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.09, the stock is -6.76% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -9.15% off its SMA200. FIS registered -27.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.97%.

The stock witnessed a -7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.66%, and is -7.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has around 65000 employees, a market worth around $58.47B and $14.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.52% and -28.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.50% this year.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 608.00M, and float is at 602.87M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUGHES KEITH W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUGHES KEITH W sold 5,337 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $100.28 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24194.0 shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Williams Lenore D (CEVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21334.0 shares of the FIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Boyd Martin (President, Banking Solutions) disposed off 14,910 shares at an average price of $97.99 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 20,380 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mastercard Incorporated (MA) that is trading -5.92% down over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -66.12% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -1.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.